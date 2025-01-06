Three Injured In Delhi Gang War; Kejriwal Demands New Home Minister

New Delhi: A youth, Nasir, was shot in the neck at Sangam Vihar in Delhi on Monday which is being told as a gang war. Immediately the assailants, Sahil and Rahul, were gheraoed, their pistols were snatched and they were beaten with stones.

Later both of them were admitted to the hospital in serious condition where their condition is stated to be critical. Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in the area.

Reacting to the incident, former Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal posted in Hindi on X, "Amit Shah ji, please stop this. What have you people done to Delhi. Do something? Prime Minister, if Amit Shah is not able to do it then give us a capable Home Minister who can provide security to the people of Delhi."

"I just saw on TV that firing continued for an hour at night in the Sangam Vihar area. People of the entire area were scared as gang wars continued. This is a very dangerous situation as open firing is happening almost every day in the national capital," AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.

"It is also being told that in the incident that happened in Sangam Vihar last night, two people were badly injured and another person has been admitted to the hospital. The Prime Minister comes and abuses Arvind Kejriwal ji in front of the people of Delhi. I want to ask that the people of Delhi have given the task of improving law and order to Prime Minister Amit Shah, BJP, but you are not able to handle the law and order situation which has worsened. If the facilities of hospitals, schools and electricity in Delhi are given to BJP, then what will be their condition?" Sisodia asked.