Three, Including Two School Students, Held For Minor Girl's 'Gang-Rape'

Kanchipuram: A 16-year-old girl, studying in Class 11, was allegedly gang-raped after being given a soft drink laced with alcohol in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district. Three people, including a 20-year-old man and two students of Classes 8 and 9, have been detained about the incident.

The victim is a resident of Kalakattur village panchayat. Police sources said the trio accused, who were known to the girl and lived in the same area, had allegedly been targeting her for some time.

They reportedly approached her under the guise of friendship and offered her a soft drink, which was laced with alcohol. After consuming the drink, the girl became disoriented and semi-conscious when the trio allegedly took her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

The minor girl later experienced physical discomfort and confided in her mother, prompting her parents to file a police complaint at the Magaral Police Station. The case was subsequently transferred to the Kanchipuram Taluk All-Women Police Station, where an FIR was registered.

Following the investigation, the trio accused were taken into custody. Two of them were booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to a juvenile observation home. The 20-year-old accused has been charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Police have not issued an official statement regarding the case, and further investigation is underway.