Three Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Flee From Hazaribagh Detention Center

Hazaribag: Three illegal Bangladeshi nationals, who entered India without passports, have fled the detention centre in Jharkhand's Hazaribag early Monday morning. The trio, identified as Reena Khan alias Fina Devi, Akhtar Khushi and Nazmul, had completed their sentences.

Reena was shifted from Jamtara jail on February 4, 2022, Akhtar on September 28, 2024 and Nazmul on March 1. Efforts are being made to trace their current locations, and the police are conducting a manhunt at various places to nab them. The details of the trio have been dispatched to all police stations.

Following the incident, senior police officials inspected the detention centre. "The entire matter is being investigated, and an order has been issued for the arrest of the trio. They will be caught very soon. They had completed their sentence, and no effort was being made by the Bangladesh government for their repatriation. Hence, they were kept in the detention centre," Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh said.

Earlier, two foreign nationals — Mohammad Javed alias Noor and Mohammad Zahid Hussain — who served their sentence, had escaped from Hazaribag detention centre by breaking the window on March 8, 2021. The Bangladeshi citizens were caught in Dumka for travelling without a ticket. Their sentence was completed on January 24, 2020, after which they were transferred from Dumka jail to Hazaribagh, where they stayed for 11 months. The police have not been able to trace them so far. On September 13, 2021, another Myanmar national, Mohammad Abdullah, also escaped from the same center.