Three Hit And Run Cases in Maharashtra in Last 24 Hours; CM Shinde Says He Is 'Deeply Alarmed'

Mumbai/Pune/Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): Maharashtra was rocked by three hit-and-run cases, in which four people, including a couple lost their lives, prompting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to say that he was deeply alarmed by the rise in such incidents in the state.

The first incident took place in Worli in south Mumbai, the other in the Bopodi area in Pune and the third one in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, where a couple was killed.

In Mumbai, the car allegedly driven by 24-year-old Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, the Shiv Sena leader from Palghar district hit a two-wheeler killing Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada.

Kaveri was going with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the luxury car crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am on July 7, according to the Mumbai police.

The car dragged the woman for over 2 km, a police official said. She was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. After the accident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. He left the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in the Bandra area and ran away, the official said.

Mihir's father Rajesh and Bidawat were later arrested by the Worli police on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the accident, the official said. Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena leader from Palghar. The official said the car is owned by Rajesh Shah.

In Pune, an unidentified vehicle hit a two-wheeler, which was driven by a police constable attached to the Khadki Police Station. Additional Police Commissioner (ACP), Pune, Praveen Kumar Patil, said that this accident happened on Sunday midnight at Harris Bridge, Bopodi.

"Police constable Samadhan Koli and police personnel Sanjog Shinde, working as beat marshals, were deployed for night patrolling. The unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler, killing Koli while Shinde is undergoing treatment at the Ruby Hall Hospital," added the ACP. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar visited Ruby Hall Hospital. Pune Police is probing the matter.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a horrific accident occurred between a car and a scooter on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway near Lambhewadi on Sunday night. A couple who was riding the two-wheeler was killed. After the accident, the car driver fled from the spot, a senior police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Satish Shahu Magare and Tejal Satish Magare, the police official added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that his administration stands firmly with the victims. In an elaborate post on X, formerly known as Twitter, CM Shinde said, "I am deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system."

"Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my Government. The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the State Police department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders.

"No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice. Let it be clear: my administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens," added CM Shinde, who is an MLA from Thane district.