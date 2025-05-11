Three Held In UP's Sonbhadra For Sharing Objectionable Post On PM Modi

Sonbhadra: Amid India-Pakistan flare-ups following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, three youths have been taken into custody by the Anpara Police in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for sharing an objectionable post of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. One of the youth was badly beaten by the locals before handing him over to the police.

The youth, identified as Shabbir Ansari, has been serially sharing the posts of a Pakistan-based YouTuber, portraying Modi in a bad light. A case has been registered against Ansari, Izhar and Zuber, all of whom have been held.

Additional SP Kalu Singh said, "Shabbir Ansari, a resident of Anpara Police Station area, is involved in anti-national activities. He is also accused of passing confidential information to the enemy country, which was found to be true in the investigation. A case has been registered against three people, and all have been arrested."

Police said Ansari, a resident of Anpara Bazaar, shared the objectionable post on his social media account late on Saturday night, in which PM Modi's picture was shown in an inappropriate condition with a former Pakistani PM. Seeing the post, locals became furious and beat him up fiercely. Later, a police team from Renusagar outpost rescued him and took him into custody.

"Bal Gopal Chaurasia, a local, gave a complaint to the police stating that the picture of the Prime Minister has been wrongly edited by the accused and posted on social media," Singh said.

During an investigation, it was found that many anti-national posts were shared from Ansari's social media ID, and he regularly shared sensitive information with Pakistan.