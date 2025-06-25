Three Held For Killing Youth Over Intercaste Marriage In Jaipur

Jaipur: In a possible case of honour killing under the Jaisinghpura Khor Police Station area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, a youth was beaten to death by three people for an intercaste marriage. The accused, Ajay and Om Prakash Saini, along with Ranjeet Saini who helped the duo flee, have been arrested on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, Govind Prajapat, was in a love affair with the sister of the accused, and they married against the family's wishes. "On June 21, a person was killed by hitting him on the head with a stone in broad daylight. As soon as the information was received, the Jaisinghpura Khor Police reached the spot and investigated the spot. The FSL team was called to collect evidence. The deceased has been identified as Govind Prajapat," Mukesh Meena, the SHO, said.

After an autopsy at Sawai Mansigh Hospital, the body was handed over to the family members. A case of murder has been registered at the Jaisinghpura Khor Police Station on behalf of the deceased's mother. She said Govind had a love marriage with the sister of the accused. The girl's parents and brothers were against it and killed him.

Kumar said a special investigation team has been formed under the instructions of additional DCP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, ADCP (First) Durg Singh Rajpurohit and ACP Chandra Prakash to vet the CCTV footage of the incident site and other areas like Shahpura, Acharol and Kotputli. "The accused were traced from the CCTV footage and technical assistance. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the police sent teams to different areas," he added.

Police said the accused had bought clothes with the money withdrawn from an ATM in Shahpura. From there, they left for Ringas. Police teams left for Ringas, Khatushyamji, Sikar and Salasar Balaji. The accused were searched at bus stands, railway stations, Khatushyamji Temple and Salasar Balaji Temple. After a thorough check of the CCTV footage, they were seen heading for Sanwalia Seth in Chittorgarh.

The police team was sent to Ajmer and Sanwalia Seth. The accused left for Jaipur from Chittorgarh. The police team followed the bus that the accused boarded, and caught Om Prakash and Ajay while fleeing from the Saawariya Seth Bus Travels in Jaipur. Ranjit, who helped the accused escape, was also arrested.