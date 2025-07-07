ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Hardcore Maoists From Chhattisgarh Surrender In Odisha Amid Intensified Crackdown

Cuttack: In a significant breakthrough in anti-Naxalite operations, three hardcore Maoist cadres have surrendered before senior police officials in Odisha's Kandhamal district, informed Police on Monday.

The trio surrendered on Sunday at the District Police office in Phulbani in presence of the Inspector General of Police (Southern Range), the Superintendent of Police, Kandhamal, and the Commandant of the 127 Battalion, CRPF.

The surrendered cadres have been identified as Made Beti alias Champa (Divisional Committee Member), aged 30, of the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali division; Raju Dodi alias Ajay (Area Committee Member), aged 35, and Admo Madvi alias Manju (Area Committee Member), aged 27, both affiliated with the 8th Company of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of CPI (Maoist).

All three were active in Maoist ranks since 2009, 2016 and 2011 respectively, and have been involved in several violent incidents across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. According to police sources, their decision to surrender was influenced by sustained anti-Maoist operations, including the recent encounter on June 30 that led to the neutralisation of two cadres.

The surrendered Maoists cited growing disillusionment with the organisation, including reports of sexual harassment, extortion, forced recruitment of minors and drug-related activities. They also expressed a desire to lead a peaceful life and were attracted to government development policies aimed at tribal welfare.