Three FIRs Filed In Chhattisgarh Against Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks In US On Sikhs

Raipur: Three FIRs have been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in parts of Chhattisgarh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community through his remarks made during the recent US visit, police said on Friday.

While two cases - one at the Civil Lines police station in capital Raipur and another at the Bilaspur Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur district - were registered on Thursday, an FIR was filed at the Kotwali police station in Durg district on Friday, they said.

The cases were registered based on the complaints lodged by BJP leaders. Similar complaints have been submitted at police stations in other districts of the state too by ruling party leaders.

In all these cases, Gandhi was booked under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to insult religious beliefs or outrage religious feelings of any class) and 302 (intentionally hurting someone's religious feelings by words, sounds, gestures, or objects) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

State BJP spokesperson Amarjeet Singh Chhabra, in his complaint lodged in Raipur, stated that Gandhi made the remark about whether Sikhs would be allowed to wear a turban or a 'kada' and go to Gurdwara in India.