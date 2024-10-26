ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Elephants Electrocuted In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh District

Three elephants, including a cub, were electrocuted after coming into contact with an 11 kV power transmission line in the Chuhkimar forest of the Gharghoda range in Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Three elephants, including a cub, were electrocuted after coming into contact with an 11 kV power transmission line in the Chuhkimar forest of the Gharghoda range in Chhattisgarh.

Raigarh: In a tragic incident, three elephants, including a cub, were electrocuted after coming into contact with an 11 kV power transmission line in the Chuhkimar forest of the Gharghoda range. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Stylo Mandavi confirmed the incident, stating that a team of forest workers quickly arrived at the spot.

The Raigarh forest division is home to 78 elephants, while the Dharamjaigarh division has 80, bringing the total in Raigarh district to 158. As night falls, elephants often venture from the forests into residential areas, increasing the risk of such incidents.