Three Drown As Boat With 16 People Capsizes In UP's Sitapur

Sitapur: Three people drowned after a boat with 16 onboard capsized in the Sharda River in the Ratanganj village of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on Saturday, officials said.

The passengers were on their way to attend the cremation of 22-year-old Dinesh Gupta, who drowned in the same river during Holi celebrations on Friday, locals said.

"There were 16 people on the boat when the incident occurred around noon. They were evacuated and sent to a community health centre in Tambor, where three were declared dead. A two-year-old child was rescued and sent home, but 12 others are still undergoing treatment at the centre," sub-divisional magistrate Biswa Manish Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay (32) and Khushboo (30) of Raipur village under Khairighat Police Station and Kumkum (13) of Ratanganj village, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.