Three Drown As Boat With 16 People Capsizes In UP's Sitapur

The passengers were on their way to attend the cremation of 22-year-old Dinesh Gupta, who drowned in the same river during Holi celebrations on Friday.

Rescue and relief operations underway in Sharda River.
Rescue and relief operations underway in Sharda River. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 5:42 PM IST

Sitapur: Three people drowned after a boat with 16 onboard capsized in the Sharda River in the Ratanganj village of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on Saturday, officials said.

The passengers were on their way to attend the cremation of 22-year-old Dinesh Gupta, who drowned in the same river during Holi celebrations on Friday, locals said.

"There were 16 people on the boat when the incident occurred around noon. They were evacuated and sent to a community health centre in Tambor, where three were declared dead. A two-year-old child was rescued and sent home, but 12 others are still undergoing treatment at the centre," sub-divisional magistrate Biswa Manish Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay (32) and Khushboo (30) of Raipur village under Khairighat Police Station and Kumkum (13) of Ratanganj village, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

The rest of the 12 people are undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Tambor. "Three people who were fished out of the river died during treatment. While the others are out of danger," Dr Jai Narayan of the CHC said.

The family of Dnish and fellow villagers boarded two boats for the cremation. While the boat with Dinesh's body and some family members crossed the river safely and reached the shore, the fateful boat with 16 persons capsized midriver.

MLA Gyan Tiwari and district magistrate Anand Ahbishek reached the spot to take stock of the situation and extend condolences to the bereaved families.

