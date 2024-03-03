Three Electrocuted to Death as Umbrella Touches HT Line During Marriage Procession

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 55 minutes ago

Three people died after getting electrocuted during a marriage procession in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh. Police have sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

Three people, including two brothers, died after getting electrocuted during a marriage procession in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh. One of them was holding an umbrella over the DJ system to protect it from rain and it high-tension line. Police have sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

Three Die of Electrocution During Marriage Procession in Uttar Pradesh

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons, including a duo of brothers, died of electrocution when a DJ speaker came in contact with an overhead 11,000-Volt high-tension wire in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, police said on Sunday. The ghastly incident took place on Saturday night during a marriage procession, which was taken out in the Duhniapur village in the Kaushambi police station area, Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma said.

The deceased persons have been identified as two brothers Ravi (20 years of age) and Rajesh (18 years), who are residents of Dulhaniapur, and a labourer Satish (18). All of they were very near the speaker when the electrocution took place, the officer said.

During the marriage procession, Satish was holding an umbrella over the DJ system to protect it from rain. He was holding the umbrella high which mistakenly touched the overhead high-tension line, leading to the electrocution incident. Satish along with Ravi and Rajesh standing next to Satish accidentally got injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, however, the doctors declared them dead, Awadhesh Vishwakarma said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased. An investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, Vishwakarma added.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh: Three held for electrocuting elephant, chopping up and burying carcass
  2. Yash gives Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of 3 fans who died on his birthday

TAGGED:

ElecrocutionThree deadKaushambiUttar PradeshMarriage

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.