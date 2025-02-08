Three Die In Accident On Purvanchal Expressway

Sultanpur: A collision between a car and a container on the Purvanchal Expressway on Friday night claimed three lives. The deceased — Bane Singh son of Narayan Singh, a resident of Limboda, Ujjain; Tejulal son of Merulal, a resident of Sajapur Pakdi and another person — were residents of Madhya Pradesh.

They were heading to Basti with a truckload of fish for delivery when the vehicle lost control near Gaura under the Gosaiganj Police Station and rammed into the contained head-on. The collision was so severe that the DCM vehicle was blown into pieces, leading to the spot death of Singh and Tejulal.

Hearing the sound of the collision, a crowd gathered at the accident spot followed by the police who retrieved the bodies and dispatched them for autopsy. The family members of the deceased have been apprised of the fatalities.

The third one, who sustained serious injuries, was sent to the community health centre in Kurebhar where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment. The identity of the victim has not been established yet except for his residence in Madhya Pradesh. Police are making every effort to ascertain his identity.

Police said the bodies were trapped in such a way that it took a lot of hardships for the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) staff to take them out with assistance from the locals.

"Three persons have died in an accident on the National Highway 128 on Friday night. The matter is being investigated and the process to identity the third victim is on," Akhilesh Singh, Bhatmai outpost SHO, said.