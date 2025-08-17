ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas While Cleaning Kerosene Tank In Bihar's Gaya

The tank belonged to a government kerosene agency, allotted in the name of Pawan Jain. It was closed later, and the land was sold off.

The bodies of the deceased are being rescued from the tank.
The bodies of the deceased are being rescued from the tank.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 17, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST

Gaya: Three labourers died of suffocation while cleaning a kerosene oil tank, closed for five years, near Guraru market under the Guraru police station limits in Bihar's Gaya on Saturday, police said. The tragic incidents led to tension brewing up in the area as the kin of the deceased blocked the road, leading to a ruckus.

Police said that when the trio entered the tank for cleaning, they inhaled poisonous gas that had been locked in for years due to non-maintenance, leading to their choking and death. When family members took them to the community health centre, doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

The age of the victims ranged between 20 and 26 years. While one of them has been identified as 22-year-old Chottu Paswan, son of Ganori Paswan, the other two were residents of the Guraru police station area.

Kin of the deceased and villagers stage a protest.
Kin of the deceased and villagers stage a protest.

"The kerosene oil tank, shut for the last several years, was being cleaned by three workers who died after inhaling poisonous gas. Further action is being taken into the matter," Amarjeet Chaudhary, SHO of Guraru PS, said.

It is learnt that the tank belonged to a government kerosene agency, allotted in the name of Pawan Jain. However, the agency was closed by the government, and the land was sold. The trio was employed by the buyers for cleaning.

Following the tragedy, angry villagers blocked the road at Guraru Chowk and created a ruckus demanding compensation from the administration and action against those responsible.

