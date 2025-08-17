ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas While Cleaning Kerosene Tank In Bihar's Gaya

The bodies of the deceased are being rescued from the tank. ( ETVG Bharat )

Gaya: Three labourers died of suffocation while cleaning a kerosene oil tank, closed for five years, near Guraru market under the Guraru police station limits in Bihar's Gaya on Saturday, police said. The tragic incidents led to tension brewing up in the area as the kin of the deceased blocked the road, leading to a ruckus.

Police said that when the trio entered the tank for cleaning, they inhaled poisonous gas that had been locked in for years due to non-maintenance, leading to their choking and death. When family members took them to the community health centre, doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

The age of the victims ranged between 20 and 26 years. While one of them has been identified as 22-year-old Chottu Paswan, son of Ganori Paswan, the other two were residents of the Guraru police station area.