Three Dead, One Missing As Flash Flood Triggered By Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc In Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Three people were killed, one was missing, over 20 vehicles were buried, and several houses were inundated in the Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh on Monday night after a flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst, wreaked havoc.

"Three people died, one sustained injuries, while one woman is missing. Rescue operations are in full swing, and about 15-20 people have been rescued," Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorva Devgan said on Tuesday.

With the rain gauge indicating the receipt of 198.6 mm of rainfall, gushing water swept away huge mounds of debris through the Sukati nallahs (drains) throughout Mandi and deposited them in localities within a five-kilometre radius. The worst-affected areas were Jail Road, Saini Mohalla, and the Zonal Hospital.

Devgan said a relief camp has been set up at Vipasha Sadan as several houses have been damaged and some people have shifted to safer places, while others have taken shelter at homes of their friends and relatives. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and home guard personnel have been pressed into rescue operations, while teams of the Public Works Department, Electricity and the Jal Shakti Department are also on the field to clear roads and restore power supply, he added.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges and anganwadis were closed on Tuesday in Mandi Sadar subdivision following the closure of several roads due to landslides and flash floods, officials said. Videos of debris scattering all around the residential colonies, buried vehicles, debris, gushing waters entering houses, and people engaged in rescue work have gone viral.

Several vehicles were swept away after overflowing drains carried debris to several localities. (ETV Bharat)

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (part of NH-3) has been closed at 4 Mile, 9 Mile and Dwada areas as the road stretches have been washed away. The fresh disaster adding to the woes of the people and the administration came after a month of monsoon mayhem in Mandi, in which 15 people died in Seraj, Nachan, Dharampur and Karsog Assembly constituencies on the intervening nights of June 30-July 1.

"The administration is fully alert. Instructions have been given to expedite relief and rescue operations. I am personally monitoring the situation continuously, and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I also express my gratitude to the local people engaged in relief efforts. The state government stands firmly with the affected people during this difficult time. I urge everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and remain vigilant," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared on X.

Moderate-to-very-heavy rains pummeled several parts of HP, and Pandoh received 124 mm rain, Kataula 89.1 mm, Dehra Gopipur 74 mm, Berthin 72.4 mm, Nadaun and Una 72 mm each, Gohar and Sujanpur Tira 66 mm, Kahu 59.4 mm, Raipur Maidan 55.6 mm, Neri 54.5 mm, Malraon 52 mm and Amb 50 mm.

The administration has warned people not to go near the Beas River and its tributaries as they are flowing near the danger mark.

Meanwhile, landslides triggered by incessant rains also blocked the Shimla-Mataur National Highway (NH-88) at Old Kangra Ghat, and reports of uprooting of trees and electricity poles have been received from several parts of the state. The local weather office had issued an orange alert, predicting heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jairam Thakur, local MLA Anil Sharma and Devgan were on the spot. Thakur said massive devastation has been caused in Mandi due to heavy rains. "Visited the disaster-affected areas of the Mandi Sadar Assembly constituency to assess the situation and provided necessary instructions for relief and rescue operations," Thakur posted on social media.

A yellow alert with the probability of heavy rains has been sounded for isolated places in Chamba, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday, and Una, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts on Wednesday.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,523 crore till July 28. So far, 90 people have died and 35 have gone missing in rain-related incidents, and 1,320 houses have been fully or partially damaged.

A total of 200 roads, including 121 in the disaster-hit Mandi alone, were closed for vehicular traffic on Monday night, and 62 power distribution transformers and 110 water supply schemes have also been affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). However, the number is likely to go up.