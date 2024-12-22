ETV Bharat / bharat

Three-Day Rituals To Mark Anniversary Of Ram Lalla's Consecration

Ayodhya: Three-day rituals beginning January 11 will be held at the Ayodhya Ram temple to mark the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol.

Ram Lalla will be anointed and a grand aarti performed at 12:20 pm on January 11 -- Paush Shukla Dwadashi, according to the Hindu calendar. The 'pran pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was held on January 22 this year.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, told reporters that seers who could not be invited or attend the consecration would be invited for the ceremony.

Arrangements have also been made for the general public to participate, both inside and outside the temple complex. Rituals will be held at five locations to commemorate the consecration.