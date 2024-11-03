Three Charred To Death In A Car Explosion On Kurukshetra-Ambala Border

Kurukshetra: Three people were charred to death and five others sustained grievous burn injuries after the car they were travelling in exploded on the National Highway 44 on the Kurukshetra-Ambala border on Sunday morning. The wounded have been admitted to PGI, Chandigarh for treatment where their condition was stated to be critical.

According to the police, Sandeep, a professor from Sector 7 in Chandigarh and a native of Raman village in Sonipat, was returning home after celebrating Diwali with his family. As he approached the Kurukshetra-Ambala border, his vehicle caught fire after an explosion. Tragically, Sandeep and his daughters, Prachi and Amanat, were trapped and burned alive. His brother and sister-in-law, also in the car, suffered serious injuries.

Of the eight occupants, only five were rescued by locals, while Sandeep and his daughters perished inside. Family members rushed to PGI upon receiving the news.

