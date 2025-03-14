Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Kerala For Residing With Fake Documents

Thiruvananthapuram: Three Bangladeshi nationals, Saiful Mondal (45), Sagar Khan (36) and Mohammed Yusuf (22), were arrested by the police in Ponnani, Malappuram, for residing in Kerala using fake documents. The trio had been living in various districts of Kerala, posing as West Bengal natives, and had forged documents, including Aadhaar cards, to gain employment.

The police informed that the individuals had crossed the border illegally, made their way to West Bengal, and obtained the fake Aadhaar cards through an agent. They had been working in the state for about a year under these false identities.

The arrests were made during a joint raid by Ponnani police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), led by Tirur DySP Musa Vallikkadan, following instructions from Malappuram District Police Chief R Vishwanath. Some of the suspects had been living in Kerala for over a year, working as labourers.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine if others are involved in similar activities, with intelligence reports indicating the presence of other Bangladeshis staying across various parts of Kerala. The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by Ponnani Police Inspector Jaleel Karuthedam, SI Arun R, U Anand, police officers Prashant Kumar, S Sebastian, Manoj, Sabita P Ousep, and ATS members. Police informed that the accused will be questioned before producing them in court.