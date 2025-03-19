ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Arrested For Poaching Jumbo In TN's Pennagaram Forest

The trio has been accused of shooting the elephant and stealing its tusks which were seized by the forest department. The fourth one is absconding.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Dharmapuri: Three persons were arrested by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Wednesday based on a case registered for poaching of an elephant whose carcass was found in the Emanur forest area, near the Pennagaram forest range in Dharmapuri district on March 1.

The trio have been identified as Dinesh, Vijayakumar and Govindaraju, all from Kongarapatti near Emanur. They have been accused of shooting the elephant and stealing its tusks which have been seized by the forest department. The fourth person, Senthil who is at large, is also being investigated in connection with the poaching.

The Pennagaram forest range is located in the border areas of Krishnagiri of Salem and Erode districts. It is home to a large number of tuskers, as well as other wildlife like spotted deer and peacocks.

Local Community Demands Harsh Punishment

The poaching of the jumbo shocked the local community. They are demanding that the culprits be brought to justice and stricter measures be taken to prevent poaching in the future. The forest department has assured them that the case is being thoroughly investigated the case and the culprits will be given the harshest punishment. The forest department also appealed to the public to share any information about poaching with them for prompt action.

