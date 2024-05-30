Three Army Officers, 13 Others Charged in Violent Attack on Kupwara Police Station in J&K

Srinagar: A case of attempted murder and dacoity has been registered against three Army Lieutenant Colonels and 13 others following a violent attack on the Kupwara Police Station, according to an FIR. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and was reportedly triggered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police questioning a Territorial Army jawan in connection with an alleged drug case. A video of the event, which has gone viral, shows a group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territorial Army, led by senior Indian Army officials, storming the police station.

The Territorial Army, a reserve force of part-time volunteers supporting the Indian Army, was implicated in the incident. The FIR names Lieutenant Colonels Ankit Sood, Rajiv Chauhan and Nikhil as leading the armed group that forcibly entered the police station premises. The group allegedly launched an unprovoked assault on police personnel using rifle butts, sticks, and by kicking them.

The situation further escalated as the army personnel brandished their weapons, confiscated mobile phones from the injured police officers, and abducted a police constable before fleeing, the FIR states. A swift response from senior police officers facilitated the rescue of the attacked police personnel and the initiation of legal action against the perpetrators.

The FIR includes charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code: 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to confine a person). The accused also face charges under the Arms Act.

The investigation is being led by the Kupwara deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who aims to uncover the full extent of the crime and ensure justice for the victims. A Srinagar-based defence spokesperson sought to downplay the incident, stating that reports of the altercation and the beating of police personnel were "misfounded and incorrect." The spokesperson added, "Minor differences between the police personnel and a Territorial Army unit on an operational matter have been amicably resolved."

