'Illegal' Arrest Of Bollywood Actress: Three Andhra IPS Officers Will Likely Be Tried As Accused

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Three IPS officers—PSR Anjaneyulu, Kantirana Tatha, and Vishal Gunni—will likely be tried as accused in connection with the illegal detention and threats to Mumbai film actress Kadambari Jethwani, sources told ETV Bharat.
They said the state police authorities were in the process of consulting legal experts on whether a case could be registered against the three officers. The decision is expected in a day or two after receiving the legal advice. The officers have already been suspended after the actress’s complaint.
On September 13, Jethwani approached the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station with a complaint that YSR Congress Party leader Kukkala Vidyasagar along with the accused IPS officers had detained her in a false case against her based on forged documents.
She also accused the officers of illegally breaking the locks of her house and threatened to kill her.
While the FIR mentions Vidyasagar as the main accused (A1), the investigation conducted by the Vijayawada Commissionerate Police revealed that three IPS officers had acted contrary to the law and regulations, police said.
In addition to the victim's complaint, the preliminary investigation also found evidence to confirm the involvement of the three IPS officers and started the process to include them as accused.
Currently, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the main accused, Vidyasagar.
“We hope that the details of the conspiracy will be clarified, as well as who are the main ringleaders responsible for filing the false case,” an official said.
Read More: