ETV Bharat / bharat

'Illegal' Arrest Of Bollywood Actress: Three Andhra IPS Officers Will Likely Be Tried As Accused

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Three IPS officers—PSR Anjaneyulu, Kantirana Tatha, and Vishal Gunni—will likely be tried as accused in connection with the illegal detention and threats to Mumbai film actress Kadambari Jethwani, sources told ETV Bharat.

They said the state police authorities were in the process of consulting legal experts on whether a case could be registered against the three officers. The decision is expected in a day or two after receiving the legal advice. The officers have already been suspended after the actress’s complaint.

On September 13, Jethwani approached the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station with a complaint that YSR Congress Party leader Kukkala Vidyasagar along with the accused IPS officers had detained her in a false case against her based on forged documents.

She also accused the officers of illegally breaking the locks of her house and threatened to kill her.