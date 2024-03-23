Three Abducted Coal Miners Released by ULFA (I) After 33 Days

Tinsukia: The United Liberation Front of Assam (I) has finally released three workers who were abducted from a coal mine in Finviru area of Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district last month.

The coal miners have been identified as Gyan Thapa, Lekhok Bora and Chandan Narzary. They were abducted from Finviru on February 18. Gyan Thapa and Lekhok Bora are natives of Lekhapani in Tinsukia district.

The news of ULFA (I) setting the three coal miners free in the Lumbi Basti area of Arunachal Pradesh's Nampung surfaced in the early hours of Friday.

The abducted workers were released on Friday at the end of their 33-day captivity. The Arunachal Pradesh Police have taken them into custody from the Assam Rifles on Saturday. It is learnt that the three workers will be handed over to the Assam Police after a few rounds of questioning by the Arunachal Police.

It is to be noted that soon after the abduction, father of Gyan Thapa, a labourer from Lekhapani, expressed grief over the incident and urged ULFA (I) to send everyone back home unhurt.

After which, wife of another kidnapped labourer, Lekhok Bora also made a similar appeal to release her husband. Following their release, family members of the workers heaved a sigh of relief.