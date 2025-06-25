'Threat To Independence Of Administration Of Justice': SC On Probe Agencies And Police Summoning Lawyers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said permitting either the police or probe agencies to directly summon lawyers for advising clients would undermine the autonomy of the legal profession.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench emphasised that the legal profession was an integral component of the process of administration of justice. The top court was hearing a plea of a Gujarat-based advocate, challenging an order of the high court.

The bench said, "Permitting the investigating agencies/police to directly summon defense counsel or advocates who advise parties in a given case would seriously undermine the autonomy of the legal profession and would even constitute a direct threat to the independence of the administration of justice". The bench also framed a couple of questions in the matter. "Some of the questions which arise for consideration are: (1) when an individual has an association with a case only as a lawyer advising the party, could the investigating agency/prosecuting agency/police directly summon the lawyer for questioning?" the bench asked.

The other question read, "Assuming that the investigating agency or prosecuting agency or police have a case that the role of the individual is not merely as a lawyer but something more, even then, should they be directly permitted to summon or should a judicial oversight be prescribed for those exceptional criteria?"

The bench said these questions require addressal on a comprehensive basis for "what is at stake is the efficacy of the administration of justice and the capacity of the lawyers to conscientiously, and more importantly, fearlessly discharge their professional duties".

The bench said to subject a professional, when he is a counsel in the matter, prima facie appears to be untenable, and subject to further consideration by the court.

The bench said lawyers had certain rights and privileges guaranteed being legal professionals and further, as a result of statutory provisions and sought the assistance of the attorney general, the solicitor general, the chairperson of the Bar Council of India, and the presidents of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates On-Records Association. The bench asked the case papers to be placed before the Chief Justice of India BR Gawai for passing appropriate directions.

In the present matter, in March this year, the high court had declined to quash a notice summoning the lawyer before the police in a case against his client. However, the apex court directed the state not to summon him till further orders and put on hold the operation of the police's notice issued to him. The bench also issued a notice to the Gujarat government.

The bench was informed that an agreement was executed in June last year between two persons in a loan transaction. One of them in February, this year, registered an FIR against the other, following which the accused was arrested.

The top court noted the petitioner before it was engaged as a lawyer by the accused, and he moved a bail application on behalf of his client before a sessions court in Ahmedabad. The accused was granted bail by the court. However, a police notice in March summoned the lawyer to appear before police within three days.

The issue assumes significance as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 20 directed its investigating officers not to issue summons to any advocate in a money laundering investigation being carried out against their client, adding that exception to this rule could only be made after "approval" by the agency's director.

The probe agency's statement came in the wake of the lawyer-client privilege-linked controversy stemming from ED's summons to senior Supreme Court lawyers Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal. The bar bodies urged the CJI Gavai to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.