'Thrashed In Bangladesh By Miscreants For Being Indian': Kolkata Youth

Kolkata: Amid reports of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh, a youth from Kolkata claimed he was beaten up in Dhaka by unidentified persons after they learnt he was a Hindu from India.

Twenty-two-year-old Sayan Ghosh, who hails from Belgharia area on the northern fringes of the West Bengal capital, had gone to Bangladesh on November 23 and had put up at a friend's place, and the family treated him as their own son.

"However, as me and my friend went out for a stroll late in the evening on November 26, a group of four-five youths accosted me around 70 metres from my friend's residence. They asked me about my identity. As I told them I was from India and a Hindu, they started kicking and punching me and even attacked my friend who tried to save me," Ghosh told PTI on Sunday.

"They even snatched my mobile phone and wallet at knife-point. No bystander came to our rescue. There was no policeman nearby. After the incident, we went to Shyampur police station but they refused to lodge any complaint. Instead, they repeatedly asked me why I visited Bangladesh. After I showed them my passport and visa, and after speaking to my friend and his family members, they were satisfied and asked me to get my wounds treated," he said.

Ghosh claimed that, however, he was denied treatment at two private medical facilities and finally went to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

"I received treatment there three hours after the incident. I had several stitches done on my forehead and head and even had an injury in my mouth," Ghosh, still struck by horror, said.

Ghosh could finally lodge a complaint with Belgharia police station upon his return to Kolkata on November 30 as neither the immigration nor Bangladesh Border Guards at the Darshana border outpost registered his complaint officially.