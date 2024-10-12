Thousands Witness Mysuru Jamboo Savari

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday flagged off the procession of caparisoned elephants by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed in a Howdah, at an auspicious Kumbha Lagna.
As elephant Abhimanyu carrying the goddess in Howdah, flanked by 'Kumki' elephants arrived at the specially erected dais, from where the Chief Minister offered flowers.
Thousands of people witnessed the 'Jamboo Savari', a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Abhimanyu' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, on a 750 kg howdah or "Ambari" with gold.
This procession is the grand finale of the 10-day-long iconic 'Mysuru Dasara' festivities and celebrations.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar offered pooja to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi Flag) from the imposing Amba Vilas Palace premises, at the auspicious Makara Lagna between 1.41 pm to 2.10 pm at the Balarama gate of the palace.
After offering pooja to Nandi Dhwaja, Siddaramaiah greeted the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The procession consists of a number of artists, cultural groups and tableaux from various districts, depicting its regional culture and heritage. It covers a distance of about five kms before culminating at Bannimantapa.
Tableaux from government departments, depicting various schemes or programmes and social messages, were also part of the procession, with people in large numbers lining up along the procession route.