ETV Bharat / bharat

Thousands Witness Mysuru Jamboo Savari

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday flagged off the procession of caparisoned elephants by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed in a Howdah, at an auspicious Kumbha Lagna.

As elephant Abhimanyu carrying the goddess in Howdah, flanked by 'Kumki' elephants arrived at the specially erected dais, from where the Chief Minister offered flowers.

Thousands of people witnessed the 'Jamboo Savari', a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Abhimanyu' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, on a 750 kg howdah or "Ambari" with gold.

This procession is the grand finale of the 10-day-long iconic 'Mysuru Dasara' festivities and celebrations.