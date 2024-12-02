ETV Bharat / bharat

Thousands Take Out Rally In Agartala To Protest Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

A massive rally was out in Agartala demanding the immediate release of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Prabhu and the stoppage of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Agartala: Thousands of people on Monday took out a massive rally in the Tripura capital demanding the immediate release of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Prabhu and stoppage of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The rally was taken out under the banner of Hindu Sangharsh Samity, an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), near Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office here.

Speaking to reporters, VHP's Tripura chapter secretary Sankar Roy said, "Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, attacks are being carried out on Hindu temples and Hindu houses and businesses are being looted in Bangladesh." "Recently, ISKCON's Chinmoy Prabhu raised voice against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and was arrested and sent to prison on false charges. We want his unconditional release," Roy added.

"We want the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take up the arrest of Prabhu on false charges and attacks on Hindus with the Bangladesh government immediately," he said. A memorandum was submitted to the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Arif Mohammad, over the issue.

TAGGED:

