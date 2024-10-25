Thousands Of People Accord Grand Reception To Sonam Wangchuk, Delhi Chalo Pad Yatra Volunteers

Leh: A grand reception was organised by the Leh Apex body for Sonam Wangchuk and the Delhi Chalo Pad Yatra volunteers at Pologround here.

Chering Dorje Lakrook, Co-Chairman, Leh Apex Body expressed his gratitude to the people who supported this movement.

He said, "We had to undertake the yatra because the discussions with the government had stopped last year but today is a happy moment for us because of the contribution of Sonam Wangchuk and Padyatris the government has given us December 3 the date for talks with them. Sonam Wangchuk through social media has made our demands spread across the world."

He expressed his gratitude to all the people who have given reception to Sonam Wangchuk and the volunteers throughout the month-long Pad Yatra along the way and showing solidarity with the people of Ladakh. “Without their support, this yatra wouldn’t have been successful," he added.

People gathered at the Pologround in Leh to welcome Sonam Wangchuk (ETV Bharat)

"Though the government has given a date but nothing is concrete as of now. I hope for a meaningful talk with the government otherwise we had three to four rounds of talks before with the government but nothing concrete came out of that. We felt that they were not serious about having meaningful discussions on our four-point agenda. We request the government that this time the talk should be meaningful," added Chering Dorjay Lakrook.

Similarly, all the heads of religious organisations spoke on the occasion and expressed their gratitude to Sonam Wangchuk and the Pad Yatra volunteers on behalf of the people of Ladakh.

Sonam Wangchuk said, "It is almost been two months since we started the Pad Yatra. I am so happy to see the people here today. This Delhi Chalo Padyatra was more like research to me to check the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the 21st century. This non-violent movement from Ladakh was very successful."

"All the religions from all over India came forward and supported Ladakh in this cause. I would like to thank all the Pad Yatra volunteers. Due to our peaceful and Satyagraha approach, many people came to show their solidarity and the government has agreed to resume talks with the High Power Committee (HPC)," added Wangchuk.

A resolution was passed, with people of Ladakh fully endorsing the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in their efforts to engage with the Centre, including immediate establishment of a separate Ladakh Public Service Commission, along with the adoption of the Sikkim Model of reservation for gazetted posts, ensuring equitable opportunities for the permanent residents of Ladakh and age relaxation for initial recruitment, recognising the absence of recruitment to such posts over the last five years.