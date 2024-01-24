1,200 Houses Still Unsafe to Live: CBRI-Roorkee Report on Joshimath

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, has submitted a report to the government on cracks in the ground and structures at Joshimath, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The CBRI scientists have made shocking revelations in this report, according to which there are 1,200 houses in 14 places in Joshimath, which are not at all safe to live in. Moreover, the CBRI scientists called the place a high risk zone.

Also, many other institutions investigated into the cracks in Joshimath. Because of these cracks, about 800 families have to be shifted to safer places. Along with this, 190 families have been given Rs 43 crore compensation by the state government.

Geotechnical survey conducted: CBRI scientists have also given a detailed report regarding the rehabilitation of 1,200 houses located in the high risk zone. The government has got some surveys conducted by several agencies in different areas of Joshimath, one of which is a geotechnical survey, the report of which is yet to come. But the preliminary report has revealed that no rock has been found even at great depth in Sunil Ward. At the same time, rocks were found while drilling in Manohar Bagh and Singhdhar wards.

Similarly, in Marwari ward, a rock was found about 48 meters below the ground. Samples are being collected from all these places, which will be sent to the lab. Geotechnical survey is being done by Fugro Company of Netherlands and Delhi Khanna Association Company and their final report is awaited.

CBRI, Roorkee: According to Dr. Ajay Chaurasia, scientist of CBRI Roorkee, the houses and the mountains were examined separately because of the condition created after the landslide in Joshimath. He divided Joshimath into three categories. Most of the 1200 buildings, which are still under threat, lie in Manohar Bagh, Singhdhar and Marwari Bazaar, which fall in high risk zones.

Government level officials are avoiding saying anything more on this report. When Uttarakhand Disaster Secretary Dr. Ranjit Sinha was asked about the CBRI report, he said that the state government and the central government are already keeping an eye on the entire area. As per the guidelines being received, people are being shifted to safer places from the very first day.

Ranjit Sinha said that the Chamoli district administration is ensuring that there is no loss of life or property in this entire area. As far as the report is concerned, it will be studied, after which whatever decision the government takes will be implemented.

What happened in Joshimath: Actually, on January 9, 2023, Joshimath hit headlines due to sudden cracks that started appearing on the walls of houses and other structures. After some time, cracks started appearing under the ground also. Two big hotels of Joshimath were also demolished. A large number of people were forced to leave their homes. Even today a large number of families are residing in relief camps.