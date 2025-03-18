'Thousands Of Homebuyers Crying, CBI To Submit A Proposal On Probe….’: SC On Builder-Bank Nexus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its concern in connection with the alleged nexus between banks and builders and assured that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is under consideration into the grievances of homebuyers in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench called for a proposal from the CBI on how the central agency would carry out the investigation and also appointed an amicus curiae for assistance in proceeding with the issues.

The bench said the proposal should be placed before it within two weeks. The top court was hearing a plea of homebuyers, who claimed that they are being forced by banks to pay EMIs although they have not obtained possession of flats due to delays by builders and developers.

During the hearing, the bench said, "We are not going to certify any institution as bad or good….". The bench made it clear that it is of the view that a CBI probe is required in the grievances raised by the petitioners. "We will definitely have a CBI probe. That is clear. Thousands of people are crying…," said the bench.

The bench added, "We can't wipe their tears but we can address their issues. Something very effective has to be done in a time-bound manner."

The bench said it may not certify a single bank free from doubt, and added, "We have seen their functioning...you see the conduct of public institutions…".

"We have impressed upon her (Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati) to discuss with CBI officers and put up a proposal as to how they would like to proceed with the enquiry/investigation into the issues that are briefly noticed in our order dated 4 March 2025 and prior thereto….," said the bench. The bench noted that Bhati has assured that such a proposal shall be put up before the court within two weeks.

The bench said it is also of the view that an amicus curiae needs to be appointed, especially one who has expertise and vast investigative and administrative experience besides legal intricacies.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was representing one of the financers, contended that if a particular builder goes insolvent, it's not my fault. Justice Kant replied, "Your fault is that knowing not a brick has been laid at the site, you released 60 per cent. How can this be without quid pro quo?" The bench said it has zero tolerance.

Singhvi suggested that the banks can refrain from charging interest till possession is given. However, the bench said it is not keen on it and added, "It is not going to address the larger issue. It is not going to heal the ailment the entire system is suffering from".

Justice Kant said the apex court is handling the poor people's plight every day and added, "We don't want any reluctance. We want to go into the root...". In the previous hearing, the top court had hinted at directing a CBI probe into a builder-banks nexus.