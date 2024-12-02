ETV Bharat / bharat

Thousands of Farmers March To Delhi, Escalating Protests Amid Tight Security

New Delhi/Noida: Thousands of farmers, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have begun marching from Noida towards Delhi, heading toward the Parliament House to voice their demands. The farmers are raising five key demands related to their rights and benefits under new agricultural laws. Despite barricades, the farmers broke through at Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida and continued their march.

Heavy Security Arrangements: With the winter session of Parliament underway, security arrangements have been tightened in Delhi and the NCR region. More than 4,000 policemen have been deployed in a three-layer security system, with barricades in place and traffic routes diverted to manage the protest. The police are working to prevent the farmers from entering Delhi.

Mahamaya Flyover Traffic Jam: The march began with farmers gathering at Dalit Prerna Sthal before moving forward. As the group reached Mahamaya Flyover, a massive traffic jam ensued. A large police force is stationed at Yamuna Pradhikaran, where farmers have gathered with their tractors. The farmers plan to proceed towards Delhi on their tractors.

Farmers' Demands: The protesting farmers are demanding a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), farm loan waivers, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, withdrawal of police cases and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They are also calling for the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for families of farmers, who died during the 2020-21 agitation.