Thousands Attended Job Fair Held On Rahul Gandhi’s Birthday: Indian Youth Congress

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday claimed that thousands of young job seekers turned up at its job fair held at the Talkatora Stadium here to mark the 55th birthday of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Calling the event a “historic platform for employment,” the IYC said that over 100 companies participated in the fair, offering more than 5,000 job opportunities. "Preparations were in full swing in every corner… and now history is being made. Talkatora Stadium has become the biggest platform for employment today," the youth wing said in a post on X.

Sharing videos of large crowds, the IYC emphasised, “This is neither an election rally nor a religious gathering. This is a crowd of thousands of youth looking for employment. When the platform is of opportunity, every step moves towards hope.” IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib remarked that the turnout was proof of the youth’s desperation for employment.

"These people are not affiliated with any political party. They are students who have studied hard but are still jobless. For many, this is the first real opportunity in the past 11 years," he said.

Chib also pointed out that as the Congress is currently in Opposition, no government jobs could be offered at the fair. "If we were in power, job fairs like this would include government jobs too," he added.