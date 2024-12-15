ETV Bharat / bharat

Those Who Speak Truth Are Threatened With Impeachment: Adityanath

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at the Opposition for initiating impeachment notices against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Allahabad High Court's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, saying "whoever speaks the truth" is threatened in this way.

Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024, he also accused the Congress of practicing double standards.

"Whoever speaks the truth, these people will pressurise him with impeachment (motions), and still they talk about the Constitution. Look at their double standards.

"An Allahabad High Court judge said there should be a Uniform Civil Code, and the world over the feelings of the majority community are respected," the UP chief minister said.

What was a person's crime if he voices these opinions, he asked.

"Shouldn't there be a Uniform Civil Code in the country? The world over, the system runs as per what the majority community says and India is saying the discrimination between majority and minority community should end. They (the Congress) will pressurize, because it is their old habit of strangulating the Constitution and managing the system of the country," Adityanath alleged.

As to the notice to impeach Dhankhar for his alleged partisan role as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the BJP leader said the Vice President is doing his duty as presiding officer of the Upper House.

"The Opposition is worried as to how a farmer's son has reached this position. If someone as a judge as well as a citizen of the country puts forth truth on a social and cultural platform, he is threatened with impeachment," Adityanath added.