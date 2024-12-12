ETV Bharat / bharat

Those Who Rejected Invitation Of Ram Mandir Consecration Should Attend Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Baby Rani Maurya and Brijesh Singh met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and Governor Gurmeet Singh in Dehradun for Maha Kumbh invitation.

Ghats are getting decorated as part of the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Dehradun: Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Singh said those who rejected the invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration should attend the Maha Kumbh 2025.

In preparation for the fair, cabinet ministers Baby Rani Maurya and Singh met Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Governor Gurmeet Singh in Dehradun to invite them to the auspicious congregations.

Concerns over a smooth organisation of the fair loom large as the state government is yet to finalise the president of the Akhada Parishad. On this, BJP minister Brajesh Singh made it clear that CM Yogi Adityanath will soon deliberate on it with all saints.

On the question of inviting opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Imran Masood and Akhilesh Yadav to the Maha Kumbh Singh said those are the same people who rejected the invitation to the Ram Mandir inauguration and the government would like them to take a holy dip in the Ganga along with the 40 crore devotees. "Those who come will be welcomed and those who don't, Maa Ganga will consider them," he said.

Baby Rani Maurya, former Governor of Uttarakhand and currently a cabinet minister of UP, said all opposition leaders are also a part of India. The government wants all people and Hindus to come and take a dip in Prayagraj.

To take Maha Kumbh on digital platforms a mobile app has been developed. Singh said over 45 crore devotees are expected to gather and the Maha Kumbh will be more divine and grand than its previous avatar.

TAGGED:

