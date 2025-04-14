'Those Who Insult Ambedkar And Periyar Must Be Isolated': Prakash Ambedkar Hails Tamil Nadu For Leading The Way In Social Justice

Chennai: On the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's birth anniversary, his grandson and lawyer Prakash Ambedkar firmly stated that whoever denigrates Ambedkar and Periyar should be isolated and sidelined.

Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary was celebrated as 'Equality Day' in Chennai today by the Tamil Nadu government. Addressing the event as chief guest, Prakash Ambedkar praised the Tamil Nadu government for its 'commendable efforts' in protecting the downtrodden.

Ambedkar said it is impossible to build a fair and equal society without first addressing the caste issues. "It is because of caste that India is divided into two sections today - 'India above' and 'India below'. Struggle for social justice is seen in many parts of India now. But no one should forget that the leaders in the South pioneered this movement. It was the south leaders who first took up the issue of social justice struggles," he noted.

Honour Killings In Tamil Nadu

"Celebrating Ambedkar's birth anniversary as Equality Day is a great initiative by the Tamil Nadu government. Central government statistics show that Tamil Nadu is the state with the lowest number of honour killings. This is truly heartening news. If we want to take this one step further, I would like to request the state government to enact a strict law to prevent honour killings. If we do so, it will be a pioneer for all other states," stressed Prakash Ambedkar.

"The fact that human rights violations continue in our country is a glaring proof that caste division still prevails. Caste is what disrupts social cohesion. Because of caste division in India, all of us struggle to live together as a society. The Tamil Nadu government is implementing many economic and social welfare schemes for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Apart from that, the Tamil Nadu government is finding a solution to curb the incidents of violence against Scheduled Castes through the SC/ST Act in the best possible way," he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who also graced the event, inaugurated 18 hostels, 19 community welfare centers, 1000 tribal residences, built at a cost of Rs 227.85 crore for SC and ST students.

Earlier, when reporters had questioned Prakash Ambedkar about the issue of insult to Ambedkar in the Parliament, he stated, "People from a certain class will always oppose the development of the oppressed. They are the ones who insult Ambedkar and Periyar. We should identify them and isolate them."

Last December, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Slogans like Ambedkar, Ambedkar have become a fashion now," his speech was strongly condemned by leaders of various political parties, including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.