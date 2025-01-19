ETV Bharat / bharat

Those Selling, Flying Chinese Manja Will Attract Attempt To Muder Case: Bathinda DC

Bathinda: Given the Chinese manja-related accidents, Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said instead of registering cases under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which deals with the offence of disobeying orders issued by a public servant, cases of intent to murder will be slapped against those using the string.

"Flying kites is not only about your amusement or how high you can take it, but it should also be equally kept in mind how your amusement is harming the overall environment and the people. A youth in Khanna recently died after his head was severed by the manja. Not only in Bathinda, but several areas of Punjab have seen such tragic incidents. This time attempt to murder case will slapped on anyone involved in selling, supplying or using the manja. Therefore, I request everyone to refrain from storing, supplying, selling and using it," Parray said.

He also said parents will also face strict action for buying manja for offspring. The administration has made preparations for drone surveillance on Vasant Pachami when kites take over the sky. If anyone shares information with the authorities about those selling or storing the string will get a Rs 25,000 reward.

"We have to be responsible citizens and parents should also stop letting their children use it. We have opened a toll-free helpline no. 1800 108 2810 for sharing information on the illegal storage of manja for which a reward of Rs 25,000 will be given to the informant," Parray said.