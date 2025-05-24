Those Seeking Proof Of Operation Sindoor Should Be Hanged In IAF Plane And Sent To Pakistan: BJP MP

Udaipur: BJP's Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi on Saturday said those who are asking for the proof of Operation Sindoor, carried out after the Pahalgam terror attack, should be hanged on an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane and sent to Pakistan. He was speaking at a Zila Parishad meeting in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

"Some people speak the language of Pakistan. When the country carried out aerial and surgical strikes, Rahul Gandhi raised many questions. Now the whole world has seen the videos of Operation Sindoor. If some people still want proof, then hang them in an air force plane and take them there. They should go there themselves and take photos," he said.

"The entire country is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. The whole world has seen this. After the surgical strike and Balakot Air Strike, the whole world is standing with India for Operation Sindoor. Whoever stays with terrorism will be isolated. Delegates comprising members of different political parties have been visiting different countries to promote India's stance on terrorism and expose Pakistan's complicity with terrorists," he told reporters after the meeting.

"Pakistan attacked stealthily, while we entered their houses and killed. We destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan in just 22 minutes. Pakistan's air bases were destroyed. Many wanted terrorists were killed, and Pakistan was brought to its knees due to the valour of the Indian armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India has a clear policy on terrorism in the coming times as well," he added.