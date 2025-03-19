Those Involved In Ex-SI Murder Won't Be Spared: TN CM Stalin

Chennai: Responding to the special attention motion in the Tamil Nadu assembly regarding the murder of former SI Zakir Hussain in Nellai, Chief Minister M K Stalin firmly stated on Wednesday that no one involved in the incident can escape the clutches of the law.

An investigation is underway and two persons, Karthik and Akbarsha, surrendered before the Nellai District Court on Tuesday claiming their involvement in the murder of Hussain. They have been taken into custody by police for further interrogation.

In a video posted on his Facebook profile, Hussain said, "I have filed a complaint at the Tirunelveli Town Police Station on December 9, last year regarding the death threat I received. No action has been taken till now."

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami brought a special attention motion in the Assembly on this issue. "A man named, Zakir Hussain, has been killed in Nellai. Even though Hussain had filed a complaint in advance that his life was in danger, the police remained indifferent by not taking any action on it. The government should take impartial action against those involved in this murder case," he requested.

Following this, members of all parties spoke on this special attention motion. "Given the importance of this issue, it has been allowed to be discussed in the Legislative Assembly. A proper investigation is underway in the case of Zakir Hussain's murder. In the initial investigation, it was revealed that Hussain and a certain Krishnamurthy alias Tawfiq were embroiled in a land dispute. Krishnamurthy has filed a complaint against Hussain at the police station and Hussain has also filed a counter-complaint against Krishnamurthy," Stalin responded.

"The police have already registered a case and are investigating the death threats on Hussain. A thorough investigation will be conducted into the murder of Hussain and everyone will be brought to justice without any prejudice. This government will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. No one involved in this murder case can escape the clutches of the law," Stalin added.