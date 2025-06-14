Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Those Crash Site Colony Women Who Are Living In Trauma, Recount How They Escaped Death By Whisker

By Kapil Pareek

Ahmedabad: Three days after the horrific Ahmedabad plane crash, an atmosphere of fear pervades the surrounding areas of the plane crash site. The ETV Bharat team reached ground zero and got a sense of the fear psychosis that has taken root in the hearts of the people after the accident. Our correspondent reached the colony, which is just 500 meters away from the accident site, and talked to the people.

Women working in the canteen narrowly escaped :

Many women of this colony work as cooks in the mess of the medical college hostel located near the plane crash site. One of them is Geetaben, who was one of the cooks at the and normally she used to be on the afternoon shift.

But on the fateful day, she had a providential escape as she had gone out for some work and her life was saved. Geetaben talking to ETV Bharat said that on most days she would sit at the paan shop below the hostel, but on the day of the accident, she gave a slip to death by going out.

"It was a divine grace," Geetaben feels being alive. But she was not the only woman to be lucky on that day. Geetaben says that at least ten other women 10 other of her colony also work in the same hostel and nearby buildings. But coincidentally, they also did not have afternoon shift that day and their lives were also saved. The women who escaped certain death are praying and thanking God.

Fear of plane flying in the sky:

Geetaben recounts the trauma that still grips her whenever a plane flies past the sky overhead and it brings an eerie feeling, sending a chill down her spine. The images of horror flashes back in her mind.

Kajal is another woman who lives nearby and had heard the sound of the explosion when the plane crashed that day. The loud deafening sound still echoes in her heart and brings back the images of thick dark cloud, flames of a fire boll rolling up the sky. The images are lingering in before her eyes, says Kajal.

Kajal recounts that the at first she had thought that a gas cylinder had exploded somewhere nearby, but within a few minutes she understood that it was a plane crash. She said that the route she used to take was very close to the centre of the accident, but she was not on duty that day.

“So, I survived the catastrophe,” Kajal feels.

Rekha is another womam who narrowly escaped death as she had gone to purchase medicine leaving her usual location on that fateful day. Rekha, was ill and she went to fetch some medicine and while returning the accident happened in full glare before her eyes. As people ran for safety there was a stampede and Rekha lost her Rs 10,000 as she fell and got trampled in the chaos.

Rekha has no regrets that she lost substantial money. “The biggest thing is that God has given me another life.