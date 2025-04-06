This Vidarbha Leprosy Centre Set Up First Lord Rama Statue As A Forest Dweller

Amravati: The idol of Lord Rama flanked by his consort Sita and brother Lakshman, along with Lord Hanuman at his feet, is seen everywhere. However, the idol of the deity in the guise of a forest dweller, with a pale body, a bow in the left hand and an arrow in the other, can be sighted in the Vidarbha region of the Amravati district in Maharashtra.

This unique idol, in the Vidarbha Maharogi Seva Mandal, was established for the well-being of leprosy patients by Dr Shivajirao Patwardhan, a Padma awardee, in Amravati city seven decades ago, and the consecration was done by saint Tukadoji Maharaj in 1956.

This idol was carved out of a single stone by sculptor Ingle in an arid area surrounded by dense forest. A similar mention of Ingle is found in the documents in Tapovan. However, it is not clear what Ingle's full name was and where he was from. The idol, with its slender body and a radiant posture in the guise of a forest dweller, is quite eye-catching.

The idol was inaugurated at the Tapovan Institute in 1957 by then vice-president Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, in the presence of then Union Agriculture Minister Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh, Dr Shivajirao Patwardhan and Ingle.

"The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, wanted Rama Rajya to be established in this country. The village that Dr Shivajirao Patwardhan had set up for people suffering from leprosy on the occasion of Tapovan is an example of Gandhi's vision. Here, Dr Patwardhan tried to think of the last person and consider his dignity," said Dr Subhash Gavai, president of Vidarbha Maharogi Seva Mandal in Tapovan.

"Here, the idol of Lord Rama is in the guise of a forest dweller in the middle of the cowshed that has been there since the establishment of Tapovan and the residence built for the leprosy patients. The institution is run with the values ​​of Lord Rama. The unique idol inspires the leprosy patients not to lose hope. The organisation has received cooperation from many people, and in the coming days, we will try to beautify this area. The new generation should come to Tapovan in large numbers to see this magnificent idol of Lord Rama as a forest dweller," Gavai added.

In Tapovan, which was a dense forest earlier, idols of many famous personalities have been installed including Mahatma Gandhi, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj, Karmayogi Sant Gadge Maharaj, Swami Vivekananda, Lokmanya Tilak, Subhash Chandra Bose, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rabindranath Tagore, Gautam Buddha, Dr Pandurang Khankhoje, Parvatibai Patwardhan and Dr Shivajirao Patwardhan.