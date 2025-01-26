This RBI Executive Pursued 32 Courses From 20 Universities

Kota: Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, general manager at RBI Headquarters in Mumbai, has proven the adage study knows no age. The quinquagenarian is so passionate about studies that he has pursued 32 courses from 20 universities spanning across 17 states/UTs.

On January 24, he was awarded the gold medal for topping the Masters of Arts in Political Administration in June 2022 by the Vardhman Mahavir Open University (VMOU) in Kota. The Limca Book of Records has placed Yadav in its pages for completing so many courses and holding a trove of degrees. Even the Golden Book of World Records (GBWR) and the India Book of Records (IBR) have enlisted him for the remarkable feat.

Yadav holds three degrees in MA Philosophy, Distance Education and Anthropology from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), an MA in Political Administration from VMOU, Mass Communication and Journalism from Kurukshetra University, Nepali Language from Guwahati University, Political Science from North Bengal University, Sociology from Mumbai University, Economics from Gujarat University, History from Aligarh Muslim University, English from EFLU, Business Law from NLSIU, Bangalore, MPhil from Madurai Kamaraj University, LLM from Maharaja Agrasen University, MCom from Annamalai, Chartered Financial Analytics from ICFAI Tripura, Physiology and International Relations from Madras University, Environment and Development from Jadavpur University, MBA from Delhi University, MBA Executive from Punjab University, University Education from Lovely Professional University and Jammu Kashmir Studies from Central University Himachal Pradesh.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav with the certification of the Golden Book of Records. (ETV Bharat)

Yadav has completed over 50 courses from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), making the record of being the only Asian with the maximum number of degrees — Human Resource Management, Psychology, Education, Economics, Anthropology, Women's Studies, Public Administration, Management, Political Science, Commerce and Journalism and Mass Communication. Recently, he appeared in an examination to pursue Geography, the 12th subject in his academics. With three Bachelors and 32 Masters, totalling over 95, Yadav aims to hit 100 in degree count.

Left with three-and-a-half-year of service, Yadav is determined to continue study after his superannuation. His wife is a housewife and the daughter has completed a psychology course.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Basti, Yadav attained early education in Rajasthan's Pilani and Sikkim as his father had a transferrable job with the Border Road Organisation (BRO). After completing college in Sikkim, Yadav taught at a private school in Gangtok for two years.

His first job was with the customs department which posted him at various places like Gangtok, Kolkata, Darjeeling and Siliguri. After serving for eight years, he quit after being selected by the RBI in 2000 with a posting at Guwahati.

"My father gave immense importance to studies which helped me develop a natural love for it. Despite his routine transfers, my studies never got hampered as he left us at Sikkim so that I could continue studying unabated. A piece of news in a magazine about a person holding many degrees aroused my ambition to make such record and since then I have been pursuing one course after the other. My next desire is to do a Vedic course from IGNOU. I believe, education never goes to waste," Yadav said.

Yadav with the certification of the Asia Book of Records. (ETV Bharat)

Yadav believes that children get easily distracted by social media, wasting a lot of time there. "This was not there in our childhood which helped me develop the habit of studying. Currently, there is a lot of work and responsibilities in the office. Despite this, I take some time out to study. I study in the morning or during holidays. Presently, to do any course in the university, one has to write a lot of assignments which needs a lot of effort and time. I also manage time for my hobbies and passion as I am driven by self-motivation," he said.