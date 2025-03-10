This Nondescript Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Holi In Advance

Dhamtari: Semra, a nosdescript village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari, celebrates Holi nearly a week ahead of the scheduled date. This year, Holi falls on March 14, and villagers played with colours on March 9 when people from the neighbouring villages joined them in the meeymaking. The Holika Dahan ritual was performed a day before, i.e., on March 8.

Not only Holi, but festivities like Diwali, Hareli and Pola are held here prior to their calender dates.

"Holi was celebrated in our village on March 9, following an old tradition. There is a lot of enthusiasm in the village about the festival. Along with Holi, Diwali, Hareli and Pola festivities are also celebrated a week before. We don't know the exact details about it, but we have been following the tradition since time immemorial," Kamta Nishad, a resident, said.

No villager has an iota of knowledge about why these festivities are celebrated in advance, and say they are just following the tradition followed by their ancestors.

"This tradition has been maintained by our ancestors. I have been seeing it happening this way for the last 40 years. We burnt Holika on March 8 and celebrated Holi the next day after offering a puja to the village god Sardar Dev in the morning," Tiluram Sinha, another villager, said.

On this day, the people of the village first worship in the temple of Sardar Dev and then celebrate Holi. The special thing is that women are not allowed to enter this temple. Only men can go to this temple and worship.

It was learnt that years ago, the deity ordered then village headman to perform every festivies ahead of their schedule to evade calamities like diseases and famines. Since then, the tradition has been followed.

"There is a belief that Sardar Dev fulfils every wish of the devotees. The village elders say there was a calamity in the village, after which this unique tradition started being followed," said Santosh Kumar Yadav, a resident.