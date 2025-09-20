ETV Bharat / bharat

'This Moment Shall Pass', Says Jailed Doda MLA Mehraj Malik

Jammu: "Lamha hai Guzar Jayega", (This moment shall Pass) was the latest message from incarcerated Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda Mehraj Malik to his supporters from Kathua Jail.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and assistant legal counsel of Malik, Appu Singh Slathia conveyed Malik's message after meeting him in prison on Saturday. In a statement issued from Kathua, Slathia said Malik gave four messages from the prison. "He talked about 'Lamha', a moment which shall pass. There are ups and downs in life and this shall pass too', was his message to his thousands of supporters and party workers," she said.

"Malik was concerned about the condition of apple growers and the loss they have faced due to closure of the highway. He has asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to save the horticulture sector as it is the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. He also requested the CM to cancel his visit to Paris and focus on the issues of apple growers and traders," the AAP spokesperson said.