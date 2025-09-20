'This Moment Shall Pass', Says Jailed Doda MLA Mehraj Malik
Published : September 20, 2025 at 9:18 PM IST
Jammu: "Lamha hai Guzar Jayega", (This moment shall Pass) was the latest message from incarcerated Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda Mehraj Malik to his supporters from Kathua Jail.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and assistant legal counsel of Malik, Appu Singh Slathia conveyed Malik's message after meeting him in prison on Saturday. In a statement issued from Kathua, Slathia said Malik gave four messages from the prison. "He talked about 'Lamha', a moment which shall pass. There are ups and downs in life and this shall pass too', was his message to his thousands of supporters and party workers," she said.
"Malik was concerned about the condition of apple growers and the loss they have faced due to closure of the highway. He has asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to save the horticulture sector as it is the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. He also requested the CM to cancel his visit to Paris and focus on the issues of apple growers and traders," the AAP spokesperson said.
"Another message from the MLA was to the CM urging him to personally monitor the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people of his constituency," she added. "At the end he has sent a message to supporters and followers that soon he will be out and among them," Slathia said.
This was the first meeting of AAP spokesperson and Assistant counsel of Malik’s legal team with the MLA inside the prison even as the team is gearing up to to file petition in High Court for quashing of Public Safety Act (PSA) imposed on the legislator.
Malik was arrested on September 8 from Dak Bungalow, Doda by the police and was taken to Kathua jail after deputy commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh slapped PSA on him.
