This 'Maharaja of Mysore' Yaduveer Wadiyar Has No Home or Car

Hyderabad: As part of the Lok Sabha elections, it is known that royal families are also entering the fray in many states. Similarly, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who belongs to the erstwhile Mysore royal family, is entering the fray for the first time. He filed his nomination on BJP ticket from the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. On the occasion, he declared the total value of his assets is Rs.4.99 crore. However, it is mentioned in the election affidavit that he does not have his own house, land or even a car.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta, who filed nomination on behalf of BJP from the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, has mentioned the details of his assets and debts in the affidavit. It has been revealed that there are assets worth Rs.4.99 crore in total. He said that his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar has assets worth Rs.1.04 crore and their children's assets worth Rs.3.64 crore. It is said that these three have no immovable property.

Yaduveer stated that out of total assets worth Rs.3.39 crore in the form of gold and silver jewellery in his name. He revealed that his wife has jewellery worth Rs 1.02 crore and his children have jewellery worth Rs 24.50 lakhs.

Actually, Yaduveer was expected to file his nomination on April 3. As Monday is being an auspicious day, it is reported that the nomination was filed. Along with his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, BJP's local MLA Srivatsa handed over two sets of nomination papers to the election officer in Mysore. Another set will be filed on April 3.

It may be recalled that the Mysore kingdom was ruled by the Wadiyar family from 1339 to 1950. After independence, King Jayachama Rajendra Wadiyar was appointed as the Governor of Mysore. Srikanthadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar became king in 1974.

He won from the Mysore Lok Sabha segment in 1984 on the Congress ticket. He passed away in 2013. Two years later, Yaduveer was crowned as the king of Mysore. He was the 27th king of Mysore. He did degree in English Literature and Economics from University of Massachusetts. He married Princess Trishika of Dungarpur in 2016. Again, after two decades, Wadiyar's successor is gearing up to contest the elections.

