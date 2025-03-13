This Karnataka School Saves Money To Purchase Learning Equipment

Mangaluru: It has been a tradition for those studied in school to give Gurukanika (gift) to teachers. Students and alumni collect money to buy and offer Gurukanike to their beloved teachers. A new initiative has been started in a government school in Mangaluru where teachers themselves donate Gurukanike for the education of the students.

This new project has been taken up at Kuvempu Centenary Upgradation Government Model Higher Primary School, developed under the PM Shri scheme in Shaktinagar. This school offers education from lower kindergarten (LKG) to Class 8, with a total of 16 classes. The teachers have designed this project for the progress of the students.

In August 2024, a hundi called Gurukanike was set up in the school with the decision that teachers would deposit a small amount of money daily as per their wish. The money deposited in this hundi is collected once a month, and the class to be given the amount is selected through a lottery. With the money, the class teacher will have to buy the learning materials. A class that has won once will not be considered for the lottery again.

This unique initiative was first proposed by Pradeep, a teacher, to the headmistress, Dakshayini. Seeing the potential in the suggestion, it was immediately rolled out. Within a few days, it became so popular that apart from the school staff, the members of the School Development Committee and well-wishers contributed money to this Hundi.

The Winning Classes

In September, Class 6 won Rs 1,390 which was utilised in purchasing panel board. In October, Class 8 won Rs 2,945 to buy learning materials and a corner shelf. In November, the UKG winner received Rs 3,450 to buy a Kannada education kit and read books. In December, Class 5 won Rs 2,000 to buy a clock, learning materials and indoor play equipment. In January, Class 1 won Rs 2,130 with which they bought a rack. In February, Class 6 won Rs 2,000.

"We have started a new initiative called Gurukanike to encourage cooperation between teacher and children. The new teacher, Pradeep, told us about it. We started this in August. Every month, we calculate the money and give it to the class through a lottery. The class teachers use it to buy the things they need for their class. There are 16 classes in our school, and we continue this even during the holidays," Dakshayini said.

"We get a salary because of these students. We put the money we saved on the things we bought and the money we gave tips at the hotel into this hundi box. We have done what we as teachers can. Everyone has cooperated in this," said Pradeep.

"Gurukanike is a good idea. Teachers and parents also put money into it. This will be good for the school, the students and the parents by reducing the pressure on the school when it needs some materials," Namdev, a guardian, said.

Purvi, a Class 8 student, said, "Our classroom has received the materials we need for learning. This is very useful for us too. It is also helpful for our learning."

Avanti, a Class 5 student, said, "Instead of giving tips at the hotel, teachers put them in the Gurukanike box. This means that all the classes get the materials they need. Our class also got a lottery. The teachers have bought several materials for our class."