This Is Worse Than The Emergency: CM Banerjee Slams BJP Over Attacks On Bengalis

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for what she called its policy of harassing and mistreating Bengali-speaking people across the country and warned the saffron party of dire political consequences if it did not put an immediate stop to such actions.

"This isn't just an Emergency — this is something far more terrifying. This is no longer just about governance. This is turning into a full-blown regime of fear and suppression," she said during her address after holding a protest march in rain-drenched Kolkata against the alleged torture of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. "Don't underestimate Bengal. Bengal will remain in our control in 2026. After that, the INDIA alliance will fight to seize Delhi," she dared the saffron camp.

Citing incidents from Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Odisha, she alleged that Bengalis living outside the state are being systematically targeted. "In Delhi, water and electricity connections to Bengali households have been cut off. Notices are being sent to Bengali-speaking residents by the Assam government. Is speaking Bengali now a crime? Will anyone who speaks Bengali be labelled a Rohingya?" she asked.

Banerjee also alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre was "influencing the Election Commission of India (ECI)" to achieve its political ambitions across states."When voter list revision begins, ensure your name is enrolled even if you have to skip a day’s work. Let's see how many of us you can push into detention camps," she challenged.

"If speaking Bengali is a reason to suspect someone of being a Bangladeshi, then how are these so-called infiltrators entering the country? Isn't the border under the control of BSF and CISF? Who is responsible for that?" she questioned.

"I will challenge the Central government notices which were surreptitiously sent to BJP-ruled states to harass Bengali-speaking people and detain them at the slightest suspicion. I am ashamed and disheartened at the Centre and the BJP's attitude towards Bengalis," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged at the rally, which terminated at the Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata.

Banerjee said she said the saffron camp should be prepared for a fresh round of 'Khela Hobey' . (PTI)

Expressing her resolve to fight the BJP "inch-by-inch" if it tried to "persecute" Bengali-speaking people, she said the saffron camp should be prepared for a fresh round of 'Khela Hobey' (the slogan coined ahead of the 2021 assembly polls) during the assembly elections in 2026. "I have decided to speak more in Bangla from now on. Hold me in detention camps if you can," she thundered.

Asserting that there are nearly 22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal who have valid identity documents like Aadhar, EPIC and PAN cards, Banerjee said she would not tolerate any disrespect meted out to them on flimsy grounds. "What right does the BJP have in harassing Bengalis like this, even arresting them and forcefully pushing them back to Bangladesh? Is West Bengal not part of India?" she asked.

"Extreme situations call for extreme counter-measures. I will say this in the simplest of words. We will not fight you physically. But if the BJP doesn't put an end to its persecution policies immediately, then the TMC knows how to make them stop," she said.

Leading the march were party MP Abhishek Banerjee, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, and state power minister Aroop Biswas. Thousands of party workers and ordinary citizens joined the CM, who not only voiced outrage against the treatment of Bengalis in other states but also positioned the cultural identity of Bengalis as a key emotional and political front in the fight against the BJP in the run-up to the 2026 elections.