This Hyderabad Doctor Devotes 90 Per Cent Of Income To Carry Mom's Legacy Forward

Hyderabad: From a thriving medical career in the UK to transforming countless lives in India, Yalamanchili Aparna exemplifies the true meaning of service. Following her mother's footsteps, she dedicates most of her income to humanitarian work, proving that some legacies are built on kindness, not wealth.

Taking Mother's Legacy Forward

Born in Krishna district and raised in Hyderabad, Aparna grew up witnessing compassion at home. Her mother, Anandakumari, who worked at the Commissionerate of Industries, and her father, Sri Ramachandra, an employee at Alwin Factory, opened their home to 14 underprivileged children. "My mother believed education was a gift no one could steal. She nurtured every child as her own," Aparna recalls.

After completing degrees in gynaecology, dermatology, diabetes and family medicine from the UK, Aparna settled into a successful practice. Her sister, Ragini, secured a career at PepsiCo in the US. Life seemed perfect, until 2010, when Anandakumari passed away from a heart attack.

"When I returned home, thousands had gathered, each sharing stories of how my mother had transformed their lives. It was when I realised true happiness lies not in luxury but in changing lives," she said.

Grief to Giving: Birth of a Trust

Within two months of her mother’s demise, Aparna and Ragini set up the Kanuri Anandakumari Memorial Charitable Trust. Since then, 250 underprivileged children received quality education, Rs 50 lakh was distributed to families of farmers who died due to financial distress, artificial limbs were provided to disabled individuals, 10 rape survivors, once abandoned and trafficked, were given a new life through arranged marriages tailored to their wishes, spending Rs 35 lakh on the ceremonies.

"We ensure the girls have a say in their futures. One of them told me, 'I never thought my life could turn around like this'. That's when I felt my mother's spirit alive in our work," Aparna said.