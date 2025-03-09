ETV Bharat / bharat

This Haryana Village Has Not Celebrated Holi For 300 Years

A saint had cursed villagers to not celebrate the festival of colours and said that the birth of a child on Holi would redeem them.

A plaque with the description of the curse at Duserpur village.
A plaque with the description of the curse at Duserpur village. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Kaithal: Duserpur, a village in Haryana's Kaithal district, has not celebrated for the last 300 years.

Villagers say the reason is the curse by a sage on the day of Holika Dahan, which has been lingering over the villagers, restraining them from being part of the national celebration.

Legend has it that the villagers were collecting firewood, cow dung cakes and other stuff for Holika Dahan, but just before the ritual, some youths from the village lit the bonfire ahead of time.

Seeing the disregard for the auspiciouness of the ritual, a sage called Ram Sadhu of the village tried to stop the youth, but they refused to listen, making fun of the sage's small stature. The humiliated sage jumped into the fire before cursing the villagers that Holi would never be celebrated in DuserpuR, and whoever dares to celebrate it, the curse will fall on him.

After this incident, Holi has never been celebrated in Duserpur. It is also said that the sage had also provided for the remede of the curse. He said if any cow gave birth to a calf on the day of Holi or a child was born, only then would the villagers get rid of the curse.

Three centuries have passed, but neither any calf nor a child has been born in Duserpur on the day of Holi.

Also Read:

  1. Adityanath Rejects Allegations That UP Govt Tried To Hide Kumbh Stampede Deaths
  2. Famous 'Lathmar Holi' Begins In Uttar Pradesh's Barsana

Kaithal: Duserpur, a village in Haryana's Kaithal district, has not celebrated for the last 300 years.

Villagers say the reason is the curse by a sage on the day of Holika Dahan, which has been lingering over the villagers, restraining them from being part of the national celebration.

Legend has it that the villagers were collecting firewood, cow dung cakes and other stuff for Holika Dahan, but just before the ritual, some youths from the village lit the bonfire ahead of time.

Seeing the disregard for the auspiciouness of the ritual, a sage called Ram Sadhu of the village tried to stop the youth, but they refused to listen, making fun of the sage's small stature. The humiliated sage jumped into the fire before cursing the villagers that Holi would never be celebrated in DuserpuR, and whoever dares to celebrate it, the curse will fall on him.

After this incident, Holi has never been celebrated in Duserpur. It is also said that the sage had also provided for the remede of the curse. He said if any cow gave birth to a calf on the day of Holi or a child was born, only then would the villagers get rid of the curse.

Three centuries have passed, but neither any calf nor a child has been born in Duserpur on the day of Holi.

Also Read:

  1. Adityanath Rejects Allegations That UP Govt Tried To Hide Kumbh Stampede Deaths
  2. Famous 'Lathmar Holi' Begins In Uttar Pradesh's Barsana

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DUSERPUR VILLAGE HARYANAKAITHAL DISTRICTHOLIKA DAHANCURSED VILLAGEHOLI FESTIVAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.