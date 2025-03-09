This Haryana Village Has Not Celebrated Holi For 300 Years

Kaithal: Duserpur, a village in Haryana's Kaithal district, has not celebrated for the last 300 years.

Villagers say the reason is the curse by a sage on the day of Holika Dahan, which has been lingering over the villagers, restraining them from being part of the national celebration.

Legend has it that the villagers were collecting firewood, cow dung cakes and other stuff for Holika Dahan, but just before the ritual, some youths from the village lit the bonfire ahead of time.

Seeing the disregard for the auspiciouness of the ritual, a sage called Ram Sadhu of the village tried to stop the youth, but they refused to listen, making fun of the sage's small stature. The humiliated sage jumped into the fire before cursing the villagers that Holi would never be celebrated in DuserpuR, and whoever dares to celebrate it, the curse will fall on him.

After this incident, Holi has never been celebrated in Duserpur. It is also said that the sage had also provided for the remede of the curse. He said if any cow gave birth to a calf on the day of Holi or a child was born, only then would the villagers get rid of the curse.

Three centuries have passed, but neither any calf nor a child has been born in Duserpur on the day of Holi.