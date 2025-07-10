'This Fight Should End Now': Punjab, Haryana CMs Vow To Resolve Decades-Old SYL Dispute

New Delhi/Chandigarh: A crucial meeting was held in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss and resolve the long-standing Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

The meeting, chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, was held in presence of Chief Ministers and officials of both the states. After an hour-long discussion, both Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini expressed satisfaction over the outcome and seemed hopeful about resolving the issue. Next round of discussion is scheduled for August 5, days before hearing in the Apex court.

Speaking to media after the meeting, CM Mann said, "We have agreed to meet again in Delhi on August 5. We have suggested that the water freed from the cancellation of the Indus Treaty should be given to both Punjab and Haryana. The SYL canal cannot be built, but if water is made available from Kashmir, we have no objection to receiving it. Punjab and Haryana are brothers. This fight should end now. For years, there has been politics over this issue. We both fight over 2 MAF water, but if water comes through the Kashmir canal, we could get 23 MAF."

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini also expressed hope and said, "A meaningful discussion took place today. We will sit together and find a solution. Punjab and Haryana are brothers, and talks will continue on August 5," Saini said.

As per reports, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the SYL case on August 13, and both states, along with the Centre, are hoping to reach an understanding before that.

What is SYL Dispute?

The Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue is a decades-old water-sharing conflict between Punjab and Haryana over the waters of the Ravi and Beas rivers.

Punjab's Stand: Punjab maintains that it does not have surplus water to share. Groundwater is already over-exploited in 76.5 percent of its blocks, and many areas risk running dry by 2029. Punjab follows the riparian principle, under which only the state adjoining the river can claim its water. In 2004, the Punjab Assembly passed the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, canceling the 1981 agreement, which the Supreme Court later struck down as unconstitutional. CM Bhagwant Mann has repeatedly said Punjab is facing a water crisis and the SYL canal should not be allowed to be built.

Haryana's Argument: On the other hand, Haryana argues that it is legally entitled to 3.5 MAF of water as per the 1981 agreement but currently receives only 1.62 MAF due to the incomplete canal. Groundwater depletion in southern Haryana has reached alarming levels, dropping to 1700 feet in some areas, affecting both irrigation and drinking water. Haryana claims that completing the SYL canal construction would enable irrigation over 10.08 lakh acres of farmland.

