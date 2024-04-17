'This fight against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh is at turning point': Sundarraj P

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): 29 Naxalites have been killed by security forces in the Chhotabethiya encounter in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P has given information in a press conference. He described this encounter as the biggest anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh.

Sunderraj P said, "On April 16, information was received about the presence of Naxalites of the banned Maoist organization in the Chhotabethiya area of Kanker district. After which a joint team of DRG and Border Security Force (BSF) was sent and during the operation, there was a continuous firing between security forces and the Maoists for four hours".

"After the encounter, bodies of a total of 29 Naxalites were recovered. Out of them, 15 were female Naxalites and 14 were male Naxalites. However, two Naxals have been identified as DVC Shankar and DVC Lalita. The process of identification of the remaining bodies is going on." added Sundarraj P.

According to Bastar Range IG, the fight against Naxalites is at a turning point. Bastar Range IG Sunderraj P said, "For the last three to four months, action has been taken effectively against Naxalites in almost all the districts under the Bastar division. As a result of which till now in 2024, a total of 71 bodies of Maoists have been recovered. We are taking further action after learning from the experiences of previous attacks and operations."

"This fight against the Naxalites is now at a decisive juncture," he said.

IG Sundarraj P also added, "A large number of arms and ammunition including AK-47, SLR, 2 INSAS, LMG, one carbine, 9 mm pistol have been recovered from the spot."

He added that preparations are underway to conduct a post-mortem of the bodies of Naxalites, who were killed in an encounter with security forces on April 16, just three days before the Lok Sabha polls.