This Deoghar Man Got Bacchan's Plaudits For Raising Orphan Girls

Deoghar: Hare Ram Pandey of Nayadih in Deoghar has been praised by Amitabh Bachhan for his work for the orphan girls through an organisation, Narayan Seva Ashram.

Originally from Bhagalpur, Pandey settled down in Deoghar in 2000 due to some specific need of the family. He came across a newborn abandoned in the bushes in 2004 and adopted him. The same episode recurred in 2006, with the only difference being that it was a baby girl.

Subsequently, Pandey decided to open an orphanage and got the full support of his spouse. That's how Narayan Seva Ashram came into being, which currently shelters 65 girls.

"Initially, I had to struggle a lit and even begged for these girls. I sold personal stuff many a times to arrange for their food," Pandey said.

Hare Ram Pandey with Amitabh Bacchan in KBC. (ETV Bharat)

Though delayed, his recognition finally came when superstar Bachhan invited him to the Kaun Banega Crorepati session 2023. This propelled him to fame, with many private institutions and companies starting to extend help.

"Though girls are seeing astounding progress in foreign countries, they still are considered as burdens. People like Pandey are the epitome of charity. Everyone needs to help such people for the noble cause they are dedicated to," a couple from Holland who visited Pandey's ashram said.