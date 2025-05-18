This Bhopal Family Keeps The Gwalior Gharna Of Sarangi Alive

Bhopal: A house in old Bhopal wakes up every morning not to the sunrays but to the tunes of the sarangi on which the verses of the Ramayana come alive. Ustad Abdul Latif Khan didn't leave much wealth for the inheritors, but the rich oeuvre of music is what his successors bank on.

Ustad Chhuttu Khan was the first exponent of the Gwalior Gharana from the family. "Sarangi is the only instrument which produces 100 shades of melody and can make one tearful in a moment with its soulful tunes," Hanif, a member of the Khan clan, said.

For six generations, the Khans have played seven notes, passed down to the future generation by Baba Latif Khan. Ustad Chhuttu Khan handed over the sarangi to his son Latif. From Latif, this sarangi reached his grandson, Hanif, through his sons, Sarwar and Farooq. On the question of staying afloat with only strumming on the sarangi, Hanif says, "It just goes by. We get to perform in hotels and weddings."

"We are staying afloat performing at weddings. This year had fewer numbers of such programmes for us. However, we had no issues with that. We never went to school, and this string instrument has been our life since childhood," Mehmood Khan, Hanif's cousin and a tabla player, said.

Sarwar Hussain, Hanif's uncle, is preparing a new generation in West Bengal's Kolkata. Farooq, another uncle, has performed in Akashvani, Mumbai and with noted musicians. "My father played all types of instruments, and had a special love for sarangi. Every generation in our family has a sarangi player. Just like Sarwar and Farooq were there in my generation, Hanif is there after me. Now, his eight-year-old son Adnan has started getting his hands on it. Sarangi is not just an instrument. It is the breath of our father, which will always go on. We have only bid farewell to his body, but his soul is still in these strings," Nafees, elder son of Ustad Latif Khan, said.

Eight year old Adnan, the yongest of the Khan clan, plays sarangi. (ETV Bharat)

''My father had left Gwalior for Mumbai. At that time, he thought of staying with his sister in Bhopal for two days. After reaching Bhopal, the train collided with a buffalo, and everything fell from the bunker. But his world revolved around Sarangi; he got down at Bhopal and never boarded a train to Mumbai," Hanif said.

Hanif was 17 when Latif Khan passed away. He can never forget the day of Basant Panchami. "The day was special for us. My grandfather used to arrange all the instruments in a row and apply turmeric paste on each. Jaggery and gram were given to everyone as prasad. My father used to make us sit for practice from 6:30 am every morning," Hanif said.

"But it is a matter of regret that the sarangi did not get the respect it deserves. It is the only instrument that sings and expresses every emotion. Sultan Khan sahab, Pandit Ramnarayan ji Baba, and Ustad Abdul Latif Khan sahab have left these for future generations. The problem is, the sarangi did not get its share of the gathering. It was played as an accompaniment. You must have heard that song of Umrao Jaan, Dil Cheez Kya Hai Aap Meri Jaan Lijiye. In that song, along with the singer, the sarangi is also in the character," Mahmood Khan said.